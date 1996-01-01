UltraNet Edge Storage Router

A compact, intelligent, user-friendly platform that interconnects Fibre Channel SANs over an IP or ATM infrastructure for local or remote data replication using disk or tape.

Click here for the UltraNet Edge Storage Router Product Specification Sheet.

Makes efficient use of bandwidth capacity;

Leverages existing IP bandwidth; and

Delivers your data dependably over any distance.

UltraNet Edge Storage RouterThe UltraNet® Edge Storage Router interconnects Fibre Channel SAN islands over an IP or ATM infrastructure to streamline storage management and drive business efficiency. In addition, it enables many of the most cost effective, enterprise-strength data replication solutions available, including both disk mirroring and remote tape backup/restore to maximize data availability and business continuity.The IP Storage Architecture of the UltraNet Edge does much more than simply move data across the network. It provides the tools and intelligence necessary to ensure predictable throughput, efficient bandwidth utilization, and data integrity—across any distance. In addition, McDATA's UltraNet Edge Storage Router:The UltraNet Edge software tools include ConfigManager, an easy-to-use graphical configuration tool that provides a point and click interface for designing and configuring UltraNet Edge storage networks, and the web-based UltraNet WebView, an SNMP management tool that lets network managers monitor and control McDATA UltraNet nodes from any PC with an internet connection.The UltraNet Edge Storage Router is designed to conform to existing and emerging industry standards, such as FCIP and iSCSI, for maximum interoperability with IP network equipment.To maintain the flexibility inherent in an IP storage solution, McDATA's UltraNet Edge Storage Router is certified for storage networking solutions by all of the major storage vendors, including EMC, Compaq, Hitachi Data Systems, and HP, as well as SAN infrastructure providers like Brocade and McData.McDATA's UltraNet Edge Storage Router is a key component in the remote connectivity of applications such as disk mirroring, remote tape backup/restore, and data migration. The ability to extend both tape and disk gives you cost-effective options for BC/DR and storage infrastructure plans.

