Smart Storage and NetDeploy Provide Montana University with Convenient Access to Library Reference Materials via the Web

The number of university libraries offering students and faculty access to a CD-ROM-based database of reference materials is great and continues to grow-after all, CD is the preferred medium for distributing published titles. CD offers approximately 650 MB of capacity, or 20,000 pages of text. It provides cross-platform portability, which means that any CD can be played on any CD reader. And, it provides the convenience of random access. With features like these, it's no wonder that universities are among the largest users of CD technology.

Few university libraries, however, provide access to a CD-ROM-based database via the World Wide Web. Mansfield Library at the University of Montana, Missoula, can make such a claim, for it has implemented a Web-based system that allows users to access its LaserNet database. The system, NetDeploy, provides students and faculty members at the university with access to the library's database from the comfort of their dormitory rooms, offices, and various labs around campus. The software used to retrieve CD-ROMs from the library's database is Smart Storage's SmartCD.

NetDeploy: A Convenient Vehicle To Access Mansfield Library's Database

According to John Greer, assistant automation specialist at the library, approximately 99 percent of reference materials from the database are available through the Web site. "We try to put as much as we can on the Web. It's easier because the user doesn't have to physically check out CDs." Needless to say, the feedback from students and faculty on this system has been extremely positive.

To make the 54 CDs that comprise the database accessible, Greer must first share out the NetDeploy utility to users residing on campus. Once the clients have the Web-based utility, it's simply a matter of going to the library's Web site, where they first click the hyperlink to the database. Next, a screen appears asking them to select the on-campus or off-campus option. Finally, they are presented with a screen providing various CDs from which to choose. SmartCD's role in this process is completely seamless to clients. Clicking on any of the CD icons sets into motion a combination of CD towers and one Pioneer 100-slot jukebox. The result is fast CD retrieval.

SmartCD Makes Administration Efficient and Easy

SmartCD offers Greer flexibility, easy administration, reliability, and performance. He requires the flexibility to accommodate a vast number and types of CD devices. SmartCD allows him to daisy chain 5- and 7-disc CD towers and use the Pioneer 100-slot jukebox, while creating a virtual directory that lets him see all of the CDs within the overall device configuration. "The ability to network and see all 54 discs is wonderful," says Greer. "With other software, you can only hang about 27 CDs. That makes a big difference in the ability to offer CDs to users."

SmartCD's easy administration has also impressed Greer. "SmartCD is easy to use; it's very easy to add a new CD and get it to work with our system," he says. Most CDs have gone to portable document format (PDF), but some are still DOS-based. SmartCD supports PDF and DOS alike. In addition, SmartCD allows Greer to share CDs without violating licensing agreements and security. And, SmartCD has been reliable for Greer who states, "We've never had a problem with SmartCD."

For CDs that Greer doesn't add or remove from the devices, he takes advantage of SmartCD's advanced Express Cache feature, which allows him to cache entire discs to hard drive. Users get the benefit of choosing from LaserNet's comprehensive directory, while receiving their data at hard disk speed.

Future Expansion Planned

The NetDeploy system is unique and working extremely well for the University of Montana-so well that Greer hopes to expand the use of the system. Because the 20 dedicated computers in the Mansfield library are always in use, he'd like to add another 10 clients to the library. He'd also like to provide a wider range of off-campus access to students, faculty, and staff. Eventually, he'd like to switch entirely to the Web as the one common interface. Finally, Greer sees the need for Macintosh support on the client side. With the release of SmartCD v.3.0, Greer knows he'll receive that support, as well as future DVD compatibility.

For now, the students of the University of Montana can boast about their school's unique NetDeploy system; however, it won't be long until other schools around the nation learn about this easy and convenient way by which to access reference material on CD.



