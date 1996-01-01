Seven Tips For Selecting the Proper DVD Format

1. When recording a DVD-R for authoring use, make sure to use the proper type of DVD media. There are two types of DVD-R media: DVD-R for Authoring and DVD-R for General use. DVD-R Authoring media contains a unique feature important to the Professional user - Cutting Master Format or CMF. This enables Authoring media to be used for mastering purposes when submitting a title for replication.

2. When using DVD for straight backup and restore applications, DVD-RAM is the best choice. It provides more powerful ECC than other DVD formats, as well as higher data rates, and a random access recording format that functions similar to hard disk drives. It also provides 100 times the number of rewrite cycles of other DVD rewritable formats.

3. DVD+RW is the best option for real time video capture and recording. Support for Constant Linear Velocity recording maintains a constant data transfer rate regardless of where on the disc the recording is taking place.

4. DVD-RAM discs can only be written in DVD-RAM drives, but single sided DVD-RAM media can be removed from the protective cartridge and read in most current-generation DVD-ROM drives. This allows data backed up on DVD-RAM to be restored to virtually any computer equipped with a DVD-ROM drive.

5. DVD+RW discs do not need to be finalized to be made compatible with DVD Video players. Recording can be stopped at any time and the disc removed and immediately played in a DVD Video player. DVD-R and -RW discs need go through a finalization cycle to be readable in DVD Video players.

6. DVD+RW is the only DVD video format that is capable of pausing and resuming recording without any linking loss. Typically, this process produces a "linking loss" between the points where the recording was stopped and resumed. DVD+RW eliminates this problem, an advantage for random data recording, as well as video recording applications. The lossless linking capability enables video content on a DVD+RW disc to be edited without having to re-record the entire content.

7. DVD camcorder formats allow quick and easy transfer of digital video footage for editing to PCs or Macs that lack IEEE1394 (FireWire) connectivity. These new compact DVD-R and DVD-RAM discs (8cm vs. 12cm for standard DVD discs) enable videographers to transfer 30 or 60 minutes of digital video to desktop or laptop editing stations by simply swapping the disc. These mini DVD discs are used in Hitachi's new DVD camcorder and can be played back in Hitachi, Panasonic, Toshiba and several other brands of DVD video players.