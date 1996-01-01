Quantum P7000 Source: Unique Digital

The P7000 continues to define the standard in data tape automation. This fourth-generation design revolutionizes how IT professionals solve their requirements for high performance coupled with a rational investment. The P7000 exceeds the competition in capacity, density, reliability, flexibility, and return on investment. Hot-swappable drives, power supplies, and fans; redundant AC controllers, and no required preventative maintenance allow you to spend time running your operation instead of maintaining it.

