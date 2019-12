Quantum M-Series

As your volume of data increases exponentially, so does the need for powerful solutions. Quantum's ATL M-Series provides you with an answer that features faster throughput, increased capacity, superior scalability and great density than any other automated tape library available. The ATL M-Series features from 1 to 20 drives and 21 to 300 cartridges.

