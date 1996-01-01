Quantum DX-Series

With backup windows shrinking and data restore time more critical than ever, the Quantum DX-Series is the logical next step in data protection. With the DX-Series, you can now take advantage of the speed of disk-based storage to backup and archive in less time and with greater confidence. Backup speed is up to 2TB/hour.

The DX-Series disk-based Enhanced Backup Systems emulate a tape library and seamlessly integrate into existing backup environments without changes to policies or procedures. Optimized for fast and reliable backup and restore operations, the DX100 utilizes redundant and hot-swappable components to deliver up to 64TB (raw capacity) and up to 2TB/hr performance, while the DX-30 also utilizes redundant and hot-swappable components and delivers up to 16TB (raw capacity) and up to 1TB/hr performance.

Click here for the product specification sheet.