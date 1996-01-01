QStar HSM Source: QStar Technologies, Inc.

QStar HSM has been setting the standard for Storage Management since its introduction. QStar HSM has continued to evolve to provide even greater performance and data security for the lifeblood of your business.

Click Here To Download:

•Product Sheet: QStar HSM



QStar HSM has been setting the standard for Storage Management since its introduction. QStar HSM has continued to evolve to provide even greater performance and data security for the lifeblood of your business. With thousands of installations around the world and supporting a wide range of archival media and platforms, your choice of a solution is now easier to make than ever before. QStar's HSM provides the security and accessibility you need for your data on your platform of choice.

Single Volume View

Multiple pieces of archival media may be combined to create single or multiple logical volumes that span the media and jukebox boundaries. With the appearance of a standard magnetic disk, access to the data stored in the volume is entirely transparent to users and their applications.

Off-Line Volume Tracking

By providing a mechanism to track media outside of the jukebox, logical volumes may grow beyond the available on-line capacity. With the entire filesystem directory structure cached for easy data selection, prompts are made and email notification can be sent for the retrieval of off-line media.

Automated Data Migration

With automatic data migration you can be sure the data is being stored securely at all times and is available when you need it. QStar‘s HSM utilizes both high speed magnetic disk and secure archival media to provide the optimal combination of performance and security for your data.