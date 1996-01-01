Click Here To Download:
•Product Sheet: QStar HSM
QStar HSM has been setting the standard for Storage Management since its introduction. QStar HSM has continued to evolve to provide even greater performance and data security for the lifeblood of your business. With thousands of installations around the world and supporting a wide range of archival media and platforms, your choice of a solution is now easier to make than ever before. QStar's HSM provides the security and accessibility you need for your data on your platform of choice.
Single Volume View
Multiple pieces of archival media may be combined to create single or multiple logical volumes that span the media and jukebox boundaries. With the appearance of a standard magnetic disk, access to the data stored in the volume is entirely transparent to users and their applications.
Off-Line Volume Tracking
By providing a mechanism to track media outside of the jukebox, logical volumes may grow beyond the available on-line capacity. With the entire filesystem directory structure cached for easy data selection, prompts are made and email notification can be sent for the retrieval of off-line media.
Automated Data Migration
With automatic data migration you can be sure the data is being stored securely at all times and is available when you need it. QStar‘s HSM utilizes both high speed magnetic disk and secure archival media to provide the optimal combination of performance and security for your data.
Archiving may be scheduled to take place hourly, daily, weekly or monthly and at any particular point in time to suit the business operations, thus providing the ability to tune the system to achieve maximum productivity. A high water mark overrides the schedule to ensure the cache never becomes too full with un-archived data.
With a complete self-describing filesystem written to the secure archival media and data migrated continuously and incrementally, the risk of data loss and the need for daily backups are removed. With QStar's on-line restore, previous versions of archived data may also be recovered.
With either QStar's Standard Data Format (SDF), QStar's Optical File System (OFS) or Universal Disk Format (UDF), the logical volumes created may be physically transported between different UNIX platforms, and even across to Windows NT/2000.
QStar's Copy Disk utility makes an exact duplicate of media in a set allowing for safe storage of data at an offsite location. This utility can be set to run automatically on a per set basis or manually per disk. The Data Compaction utility reclaims blocks after modifying or deleting files, making full use of the storage media. And, with an intelligent built in Scheduler, both Copy Disk and Data Compaction, as well as archiving and media erasing, can be scheduled to run at specific times of the day.
Schedule Archiving
On-Line Back and Restore
Media Transportability
Advanced Features
