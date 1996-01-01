Network Management

McDATA monitors your bandwidth and network availability, proactively resolving events before they become problems. Usage and status reports are available via a secure web portal.

Click here for the product specification sheet.

Optimize network performance -- we continually monitor traffic, resolving any bottlenecks.

-- we continually monitor traffic, resolving any bottlenecks. Increase network reliability and availability and decrease the chance of network downtime -- McDATA will find and repair or reroute connections before they break.

and decrease the chance of network downtime -- McDATA will find and repair or reroute connections before they break. Reduce recovery time by an average of 54 minutes per event -- McDATA's staff sees an event as soon as it happens and makes repairs, often before standard network alarms are issued.

by an average of 54 minutes per event -- McDATA's staff sees an event as soon as it happens and makes repairs, often before standard network alarms are issued. Free your IT staff to concentrate on core business initiatives -- have McDATA take care of the monitoring.

to concentrate on core business initiatives -- have McDATA take care of the monitoring. Target your planning for future storage needs -- refer to McDATA's usage and trending reports, available via the secure web site.

McDATA's Network Management Service helps you maximize network and bandwidth availability. From our remote operations center, we monitor your network and proactively respond to and resolve network events.

Clients can access daily reports and trend analysis information via a secure web portal to help you make better-informed network decisions. In addition, if you choose to have McDATA provision your bandwidth, we'll monitor, respond to, and troubleshoot telco-related issues as well.

Click here for the product specification sheet.