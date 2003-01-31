MultiLab SRS Source: Freeware

One of the important points in a good workflow in your Laboratory is to retrieve specimen quick and surely. MultiLab SRS enables you to store and retrieve all specimens in your laboratory very easy, sure and quickly.

MultiLab SRS offers you following main features:

- Easy administration, easy to understand and easy to use

- Quick and certain storing and retrieving of specimens

- Supports multiple lab-sections

- Certain storing of specimens with barcode masking features

- Outstanding specimen searching features with Wildcards

- Free definable determination of specimen archiving

- Automatic assortment of specimens depending on lab-sections

- Scanner support

- Modification of the specimens are possible at any time immediate

- Character font and size is adjustably

