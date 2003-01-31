MultiLab SRS offers you following main features:
- Easy administration, easy to understand and easy to use
- Quick and certain storing and retrieving of specimens
- Supports multiple lab-sections
- Certain storing of specimens with barcode masking features
- Outstanding specimen searching features with Wildcards
- Free definable determination of specimen archiving
- Automatic assortment of specimens depending on lab-sections
- Scanner support
- Modification of the specimens are possible at any time immediate
- Character font and size is adjustably