LSI Logic Storage Systems E5600 Storage System Source: Unique Digital

The full 2 Gb/s Fibre Channel E5600 is the newest and highest performing storage system in the powerful E-Series family. It provides eight 2 Gb/s host connections, up to 33 TB of capacity, robust storage management software, and can satisfy the relentless performance demands of high performance computing environments. Powered by the 5884 controller, the E5600 delivers peak throughput (MB/s) for bandwidth-intensive applications - sustaining 772 MB/s, or over 96% of its maximum host-side bandwidth, on reads from media.