HP StorageWorks Virtual Array 7110 Source: Hewlett-Packard Company

A high-performance, multi-port virtual disk array that delivers industry-leading uptime and availability. Ideal for heterogeneous environments, the va7110 allows you to mix and match drives and add capacity instantly.

Business Value

Overview

The HP StorageWorks Virtual Array 7110 (va7110) is a low-cost, high-capacity, high-performance, 2 Gb Fibre Channel virtual disk array that delivers industry-leading uptime and availability. It is an ideal choice for environments requiring heterogeneous operating systems including HP-UX, other UNIX servers, and WINtel servers.

The va7110 supports over 6 TB with up to 45 disks. You can mix and match drives of different size, and add capacity instantly. HP's hot-swap technology and redundant components reduce planned downtime. The virtual array architecture simplifies management and administration of the array. File or LUN creation occurs quickly, without worrying about the underlying physical technology. The va7110 has one host port per array controller to enable configurations with no-single-point-of-failure. These ports support either 1 or 2 Gb Fibre Channel devices to protect your investment in connectivity infrastructure.

Key features & benefits

