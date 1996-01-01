HP OpenView Storage Data Protector Source: Hewlett-Packard Company

Data Protector provides industry-leading Instant Recovery capabilities, based on mirroring and snapshot technologies.

HP OpenView Storage Data Protector is a new generation of HP OpenView software that delivers new levels of recovery in a service-driven management approach. Read the announcement and media alert.

To protect your business-critical information from any risk of loss, Data Protector provides industry-leading Instant Recovery capabilities, based on mirroring and snapshot technologies, which use disk as a recovery media rather than tape. Utilizing disk-based recovery, Data Protector enables the recovery of terabytes of data in minutes, rather than hours.

To achieve optimum IT efficiency, data protection services must be integrated and managed as an integral component of the overall IT service. Enabling service-driven management through seamless integration with HP OpenView, Data Protector allows data protection to be managed as a set of services rather than a set of individual tasks or technologies, giving IT managers confidence in knowing that the storage elements upon which their services depend are actively and efficiently managed. Data Protector builds upon the capabilities of its predecessor, HP OpenView Omniback II, and is fully compatible with existing Omniback II tapes, scripts and procedures.

Increases staff efficiency-allowing service-driven management

Data Protector allows you to define, manage and measure data protection services as a component of the integrated IT services by:



managing data protection from a business perspective with graphical views

enabling end-to-end management of complete IT environments

enabling your help desk to meet your data protection service level objectives with increased staff efficiency

enabling IT to provide timely, accurate reports to prove data protection service quality levels

providing a client portal to monitor data protection service health

Increases infrastructure efficiency

Data Protector increases the efficiency of the infrastructure you have today and the infrastructure you will need in the future by:



keeping high-speed tape drives streaming and preventing server bottlenecks

allowing library sharing between multiple systems and multiple platforms

load balancing the systems, which distributes the backup across concurrently utilized systems

providing LAN-free backup, application-serverless backups, NDMP backup, manager-of-managers, backup through firewall support, and cluster environment support

Increases scalability

HP OpenView Storage Data Protector is a single solution with a consistent look and feel across multivendor operating systems. It scales from small workgroups to multisite, heterogeneous SAN and NAS environments with thousands of servers.

Data Protector provides the scalability to meet even the largest 24/7 enterprise backup environments by providing on-line backup of its internal database, and enabling backup of its catalog database over multiple tapes.

Preserves customer choice

Data Protector offers a broad compatibility with multivendor platforms, applications operating systems, libraries, disks and topologies. It supports a comprehensive list of backup clients (disk agents) and backup device servers (media agents) to extract application data and protect it onto backup drives and tape libraries. Additional database and application agents provide support for specialized backup approaches, such as online, open-file, serverless or zero-downtime backup integrations.

