HP leads the industry by offering the most complete portfolio of products for virtualizing storage and replicating the data across heterogeneous environments. HP provides implementations for virtualization and replication at all levels - host, storage, and network - and implements combinations of the three levels for best availability, management, and performance. In this manner, HP can offer businesses a new economy of scale for availability and deliver the right solution or solutions for every business need.

The HP OpenView Continuous Access Storage Appliance is a replication appliance, which leverages a foundation of virtualization to deliver availability features (e.g., replication, snapshot), enabling increased business revenue and productivity. The ability to virtualize physical storage into logical pools also enables increased storage utilization to make use of stranded capacity to provide the mirrored capacity space, thus reducing the upfront cost of implementing availability solutions to quickly recover from a disaster - natural (e.g., flood, hurricane, earthquake, etc.) or manmade (e.g., virus, hacker, coding error, operator error, etc.).

Features

Resilient:

· Increased data integrity in remote Asynchronous mirroring configurations delivered through write ordering assurance

· Fibre Channel Mirroring: provides a new economy of scale for increasing local data access and availability

· Vsnap: create a space efficient point in time image to protect against manmade disasters (e.g., viruses, hackers, coding errors), or to create additional static copies of databases utilizing only a fraction of the space

Controllable:

· Central administration of LUNs in extended SANs and across SANs

· Allocation of storage to hosts using virtual disks

Extensible:

· Cascading appliances (NEW): expand existing environments or connect different SANs

· Use Fibre Channel switches to increase port count