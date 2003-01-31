GetDataBack for NTFS V1.03 Source: Runtime Software

GetDataBack for NT is a sophisticated data recovery software, which will help you to get your data back when your drive's partition table, boot record, Master File Table, root directory is corrupt or lost, when a virus has hit the drive, files were deleted, the drive was formatted or fdisk' ed, the drive was struck by a power failure. GetDataBack can even recover your data when the drive is no longer recognized by the operating system or not only the root directory, but all directory information is lost. Advanced algorithms will make sure that all directories and sub directories are put together as they were, and that long file names are reconstructed correctly. GetDataBack is safe, because it' s read-only, which means the program will never attempt to write to the drive you are about to recover.