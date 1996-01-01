Consulting & Integration By McDATA

From a Business Impact Analysis to network assessments and health checks to strategic planning and design, McDATA experts provide you with a single point of accountability.

McDATA has nearly two decade's worth of experience recommending, implementing, and supporting storage and networking solutions. You can be confident that you're partnering with the company that can help you effectively plan and implement the optimal solution.



Our focus is to help you get from where you are to where you need to be. McDATA can be with you every step of the way, or whatever stage you need specific expertise, ensuring that the solution provides the results you need.



For business functions supported by the IT infrastructure, technology solutions must be deployed that meet recovery objectives. McDATA can guide you through the process of determining the appropriate recovery objectives for your business functions. Then we'll help you choose the best solution from the myriad of recovery technology solutions available to meet these needs.

Audit

Analysis

Solution Proposal

Assessment

Design

Project Planning

Integration

Deployment

Acceptance Testing

Documentation

Knowledge Transfer

McDATA offers infrastructure assessment and design services aimed at enhancing data safety, consolidating storage management, and extending reliable data access across the enterprise. We help you choose the best mix of storage infrastructure technologies to match your business objectives and design a solution that will efficiently scale to meet future requirements.McDATA manages the process of bringing new technology into production to help you accelerate the successful deployment of new storage strategies like SAN, NAS, enterprise backup/recovery, disk mirroring, and high availability clustering solutions. We'll procure the necessary components and manage the integration, configuration, and testing of your new storage solution.

