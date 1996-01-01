CIM Writes Success Story For Moldex, Inc.

Molex, Inc. required specific warehousing and manufacturing solutions which would integrate with both its concurrent SAP R/3 implementation and pre-existing ASRS (Automatic Storage and Retrieval System) Control System. Molex, Inc. also sought automation of the shop floor in order to eliminate manual entries for all downtime, setup, and runtime history. Solutions for real time validation were essential for production reporting and work center scheduling. Directed picks and putaways were also required to discontinue endless warehouse searches.

Implementation

The CIM+ Software provided an integrated suite of solutions for warehouse management, manufacturing execution, and advanced shipping & compliance labeling, all of which were deployed within three unique implementation projects. The "Labeling Project" involved downloading delivery note and production order data from SAP R/3 to individual CIM servers for the generation of production and shipping labels. The "ASRS Project" required CIM to provide real time interfacing with SAP R/3 and Molex, Inc.'s ASRS Control System. Transfer Orders created in SAP R/3 are downloaded to CIM, formatted, and sent directly to the ASRS System, which automatically stores or picks the required material. CIM then updates completed transactions to SAP R/3, confirming all transfer orders. During the "Shop Floor Data Collection Project", CIM+ acted as a middleware solution bridging the gap between SAP R/3 and Symbol's Spectrum 24 Radio Frequency (LRT 3840) terminals.

Benefits

CIM+ allows real time label generation on the shop floor, and has set the foundation for implementing global labeling standards and formats for Molex, Inc. Today, with its advanced shipping and labeling capabilities, Molex, Inc. has developed the status of certified supplier with some of its largest customers. CIM+ has also provided a controlled integration for real time automated picking and storing, thereby providing smoother transactions between SAP R/3 and Molex, Inc.'s shop floor and warehouse. Equipped with an automated operation, manual entries are no longer required and dual entries of material movements into SAP R/3 and the ASRS System are avoided. CIM+ also allows Molex, Inc. to administer a mobile data collection operation using Symbol's Spectrum 24 RF network and terminals in order to provide machine, labor and production reporting on the shop floor. The system saves time entering transactions, allows for better data integrity, and provides access to real time information with validation and reporting capabilities.



