Brocade Silkworm 12000 Source: Unique Digital

The Brocade Silkworm 12000 Core Fabric Switch provides a highly reliable solution for deploying enterprise-class Storage Area Networks (SANs).

As the industry's first 2 Gbit/sec enterprise class witch, the Brocade SilkWorm 12000 Core Fabric Switch provides unprecedented levels of availability, scalability, manageability and security for open enterprise storage applications. Possible configurations range from a 32–port switch to a dual 64-port switch in a single enclosure that provides "pay as you grow" scalability.Based on the Brocade Intelligent Fabric Service Architecture, the Silk Worm 12000 provides a reliable foundation for high-performance sore-to-edge SANs that leverage proven core backbone networking methodology. In addition, multiple SilkWorm 12000 switches can be interconnected to the core to form enterprise SAN fabrics capable of supporting thousands of hosts and storage devices.