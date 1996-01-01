BrightStor SAN Manager

BrightStor SAN Manager provides discovery, zoning, LUN (Logical UNit) assignments and enhanced visualization to simplify SAN management.

BrightStor SAN Manager provides discovery, zoning, LUN (Logical UNit) assignments and enhanced visualization to simplify SAN management. In addition, adoption of industry standards and existing management interfaces enable complete end-to-end management control of SAN environments, bridging SANs, fabrics, arrays and TCP/IP networks. Integration with BrightStor Portal, BrightStor Storage Resource Management and Unicenter provides complete end-to-end management for networked storage.

With BrightStor SAN Manager your enterprise can maximize the return on its SAN infrastructure deployment. Through advanced discovery, visualization, real-time monitoring and centralized management, BrightStor SAN Manager allows storage administrators to ensure the optimum health and availability of their SAN infrastructure. BrightStor SAN Manager provides a unique, business-centric SAN management solution that simplifies control of heterogeneous networked storage resources and maximizes the return on a SAN infrastructure deployment. Within the centralized management console, storage administrators can define Business Process Views (BPVs), which allow them to group SAN assets as they relate to a specific business process. This feature, unique to BrightStor SAN Manager, enables administrators to monitor and assess the impact of operational issues on the business. By combining business-centric management with advanced discovery, visualization, and real-time monitoring, BrightStor SAN Manager helps ensure the optimum health and availability of a complex SAN infrastructure.

In addition, through tight integration with Unicenter, BrightStor SAN Manager allows enterprises to extend current enterprise management concepts and tools into the SAN infrastructure. Integration with Unicenter Network and Systems management creates a centralized location from which the entire enterprise, including traditional IP and SAN networks, can be viewed and managed together.

For the BrightStor SAN Manager Product Specification Sheet, Click here.