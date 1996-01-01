BrightStor Portal

CA's new BrightStor Portal revolutionizes the way organizations manage storage environments, bringing a centralized approach to managing complex and diverse storage elements.

With unique integration capabilities, it empowers organizations to manage heterogeneous storage environments seamlessly. State-of-the-art portal technology delivers a flexible, fully customized view of the information, applications and tasks essential to each administrative and management role in the storage enterprise.

BrightStor Portal provides a flexible, centralized approach to managing the complex and diverse elements of enterprise-wide storage environments, integrating and consolidating a wide range of data, applications and tasks. State-of-the-art portal and visualization technologies provide flexible, fully customized access to information essential to each administrative and management role in the storage enterprise, presenting information in a user-friendly, business-oriented manner.

By consolidating, integrating and reporting application data and operational information from the mainframe to the desktop, BrightStor Portal creates a powerful, end-to-end storage management environment that eliminates conventional platform boundaries. Support for a wide range of storage platforms and management tools, and the ability to integrate solutions and data from a variety of third-party products, result in a single point of management and control that spans multiple platform environments and storage architectures, from direct-attached, to SAN and NAS.

Operational integration with BrightStor Enterprise Backup and BrightStor ARCserve Backup, and visualization and reporting of information and activity from BrightStor Storage Resource Manager, provide a single point of command and control for multiple BrightStor solutions. Portal technology offers a flexible, role-based, fully customized view of essential information, applications and tasks, accessible from anywhere on the network. Standard configurations for a range of job types are built in, or users can create their own configurations through unique menus and user preferences. These features and capabilities provide a management platform that deals effectively with the challenges posed by today's widely networked, heterogeneous storage assets.

