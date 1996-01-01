BrightStor ™ High-Availability Manager

BrightStor ™ High-Availability Manager is a comprehensive high-availability solution designed to protect Windows NT/2000 environments by replicating mission-critical data to a local or remote secondary server.

Using U.S. patented technology, data is synchronized between two servers in real time, ensuring data and transactional integrity while maximizing performance. In the event of a server failure, BrightStor High-Availability Manager provides non-stop access to data and applications — protecting servers against operating system crashes or network disruptions.

BrightStor High-Availability Manager provides non-stop availability to mission-critical applications. Data stored on a primary server is replicated in real time to a secondary server, which can be located on a LAN or WAN.

This ensures data and transactional integrity while maximizing performance. BrightStor High Availability Manager automatically detects critical problems with the primary server and immediately switches activity to the secondary server allowing users to continue work with virtually no interruption. BrightStor High Availability Manager maintains access to server-based applications such as databases and email — even if systems suffer damage or service outages.

