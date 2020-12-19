BrightStor CA-Vantage Storage Resource Manager manages, monitors and automates enterprise storage systems including the z/OS Enterprise Server. Submitted by Computer Associates.

It automatically manages by exception, maintains desired states, provides consistent policies across platforms and storage technologies and enables organizations to track, forecast and trend enterprise storage information. The ability to dynamically adapt to changing business models, platforms and procedures makes this solution an SRM market leader.

BrightStor Storage Resource Management (SRM) provides centralized management of storage resources for both distributed and mainframe systems. This leading cross-platform solution analyzes, manages, reports, schedules and automates networked storage resources across distributed and centralized environments in the enterprise. Comprehensive support exists for leading applications, databases, devices and systems to enable complete end- to-end resource management The size and complexity of today's heterogeneous storage environments are overwhelming in their manageability. Almost two thirds of every storage dollar is spent on management rather than hardware. For this reason, clients are looking for effective Storage Resource Management tools to improve productivity and Return On Investment (ROI) and significantly reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of their IT investments.

