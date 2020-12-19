BrightStor ARCserve Backup 11

BrightStor ARCserve Backup is a high-performance data-protection solution that addresses the needs of businesses with heterogeneous environments. It provides flexible backup and restore performance, easy administration, broad device compatibility, and unsurpassed reliability.

BrightStor ARCserve Backup is a high-performance data-protection solution that addresses the needs of businesses with heterogeneous environments. It provides flexible backup and restore performance, easy administration, broad device compatibility, and unsurpassed reliability. It helps you to maximize your data-storage abilities by allowing you to customize your data protection strategies based on your particular storage requirements. In addition, the flexible user interface allows advanced configurations and provides an easy, cost-effective way for users at all levels of technical expertise to deploy and maintain an extensive range of agents and options.

BrightStor ARCserve Backup includes multiple features to help the administrators to protect all their critical information without increasing costs or IT Staff. Some of the features included in the product are:



Easy to install and configure

Centralized administration of multiple platforms (Windows, NetWare, Linux)

Multiple Wizards for common tasks

Included support for one drive tape libraries

Support for Tape, Disk, CD/RW, Optical, DVD/RW devices

Configuration of multiple alerts (email, fax, printer, pager, SNMP Trap, event log, trouble ticket)

Multiplexing capabilities to send multiple jobs to the same media simultaneously

Calendar based Scheduling

On Line error message help

Command line Interface for integration with other applications

Support for MTF tapes

3DES 168 bits Encryption for total protection of your environments

Windows Powered NAS and Windows Storage Server 2003 support

NAS NDMP support with 3-Way backup support

Job Preflight Check to test everything before make a backup job

For the BrightStor ARCserve Backup 11 specification sheet, Click here.