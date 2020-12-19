BrightStor ARCserve Backup 11
BrightStor ARCserve Backup is a high-performance data-protection solution that addresses the needs of businesses with heterogeneous environments. It provides flexible backup and restore performance, easy administration, broad device compatibility, and unsurpassed reliability. It helps you to maximize your data-storage abilities by allowing you to customize your data protection strategies based on your particular storage requirements. In addition, the flexible user interface allows advanced configurations and provides an easy, cost-effective way for users at all levels of technical expertise to deploy and maintain an extensive range of agents and options.
BrightStor ARCserve Backup includes multiple features to help the administrators to protect all their critical information without increasing costs or IT Staff. Some of the features included in the product are:
- Easy to install and configure
- Centralized administration of multiple platforms (Windows, NetWare, Linux)
- Multiple Wizards for common tasks
- Included support for one drive tape libraries
- Support for Tape, Disk, CD/RW, Optical, DVD/RW devices
- Configuration of multiple alerts (email, fax, printer, pager, SNMP Trap, event log, trouble ticket)
- Multiplexing capabilities to send multiple jobs to the same media simultaneously
- Calendar based Scheduling
- On Line error message help
- Command line Interface for integration with other applications
- Support for MTF tapes
- 3DES 168 bits Encryption for total protection of your environments
- Windows Powered NAS and Windows Storage Server 2003 support
- NAS NDMP support with 3-Way backup support
- Job Preflight Check to test everything before make a backup job
For the BrightStor ARCserve Backup 11 specification sheet, Click here.