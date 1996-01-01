Backup Systems Performance & Capacity Design (Cont'd)

THE IDEAL SYSTEM: LOCAL & NETWORKED

(click here to return to Part One of this white paper)

200+ Megahertz Processor

RAID 1/5 Subsystem

1 - SCSI Controller per DLT 8000 Drive

1 - SCSI Controller per two DLT 4000 Drives or DAT 40 Drives

100baseT Backup Clients

100baseT Switched Hubs

100baseT Network Interface Card(s)

200+ Megahertz CPU per Network Interface Card

64 MB RAM

1 - NIC per SCSI Controller

1 - Wide SCSI Controller per DLT 8000 Drive

RAID 5 Subsystem for Backup Software & Operating System

SUMMARY

Now that we have examined the relevant components of a Backup Server, we can now dictate what the ideal backup server would consist of.A local backup server does not have to worry about network concerns, since it only needs to back up itself. In general, the Backup Server should not have any applications (e.g., database applications) running when the backup application is running. The ideal hardware configuration would include:Of course, tape drive and SCSI controller selection would depend upon the Backup Server's capacity. Additionally, high performance software packages such as CA ArcServe RAIT would speed up the performance, or provide redundancy for offsite storage. Disaster recovery capabilities could be added by purchasing CA's Disaster Recovery module.A networked Backup Server needs to be flexible enough to handle unplanned growth. For this reason, the HP Omniback software is the application of choice. HP Omniback has centralized management enabling unlimited growth with distributed backup devices. It incorporates both parallel streaming and interleaving to provide optimum performance. As far as hardware is concerned, the following would be a great start:If a base system with a single NIC, CPU, and DLT 8000 drives were constructed, it could easily perform at 8 MB per second or nearly 30 GB per hour. This, of course, is assuming five clients averaging 6 GB of storage each.Constructing an optimal backup system for mid-range to enterprise-level customers is not a trivial task. There are a number of factors to consider when suggesting or designing a backup system. It is critical that SE's be educated as to what questions to ask to generate sales. Once the information has been received, the SE can generate a formal backup system proposal which IT professionals can use as a tool to sell the concept to upper management in a very professional manner.